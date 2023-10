WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

We’re slowly creeping up to Halloween… and trunk-or-treats seem to be the name of the game this spooky season.



Thursday night, the Vineyard Church held their very own once again at Wheeling Park.



The fun kicked off at 6, as the area was packed with creatively decorated cars, costumes and tons of candy!



The event was free and open to anyone in the community.



It was a truly spooktacular time.