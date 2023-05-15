Wheeling, WV (WTRF) The mystique of wizardly magic will be overtaking Heritage Port in Wheeling on Saturday, May 20 with the Wheeling Wizarding Festival which will feature a variety of vendors, entertainment, a reptile show, and a costume contest.

The festivities will conclude with a screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at dusk. The event is hosted by the City of Wheeling’s Parks and Recreation Department

Director Rochelle Barry said she’s looking forward to the festival slated to begin at 3 p.m.

“People are intrigued by wizardry, and I really enjoyed putting together this event. It is unique to parks and rec as this is the first time we have held such a festival that will be complete with nonalcoholic Butterbeer. I hope folks will join us as we have some fun with the world of wizards,” she said.

The stage schedule for the Wheeling Wizarding Festival is as follows: 3 p.m., Mystery Theatre Unlimited – Wizarding Improv Show; 4 p.m., Rosezella and the Visions – Folk Band; 5 p.m., Valley Sphinx – Indie Alternative Rock Music “Wizard Rock”; 6 p.m., costume contest; 6:30 p.m., The Iceman Reptile Show; 8 p.m., Marissa Avon – Sound of Elegance Harpist; Dusk, Movie – Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone.

Festival vendors include the following: Ohio County Virtual Lions Club collecting glasses for Lions International; Under the Elder Tree with magical and metaphysical items; Sweet Notes Bakery with wizarding cupcakes; Vivid Wings butterfly taxidermy; Infernum In Terra haunted attractions; and Scott Hanson with fine art. Other vendors will feature wizarding wands, jewelry and wizard merchandise. In the event of rain, the festivities will be moved to WesBanco Arena.