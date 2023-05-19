OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a night to remember for veterans in our community, as the Helping Heroes organization held their 10th annual fundraiser Friday evening at River City.

It’s set to be their biggest fundraiser ever, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Last year, Helping Heroes announced they were going to become a permanent fixture in the city of Wheeling, taking over the former Columbia Gas building on 16th Street.

The event featured great food, DJ Donnie Gilbert, along with prizes and raffles.

“We’ve had the largest pre-sale of tickets we’ve ever had. This is the 10th year for the event and it’s the biggest so far…we’re set for 250, so we hope that it doesn’t get too uncomfortable but the more the merrier. It’s a great party.” RON KONKOLESKI, CEO, Helping Heroes

If you couldn’t make it out Friday night you can still donate. Call 304-232-0114, or visit their website.

You can also mail checks to 44 16th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.