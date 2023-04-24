WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Everyone from drivers to pedestrians will tell you that Wheeling is a wall-to-wall construction zone.

Weary commuters just want to know when it will all be finished.

W.Va. Department of Transportation District Engineer Tony Clark gave an update on the Wheeling Streetscape project, the I-470 bridges and the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

He said there’s a lot involved in the $32 million Streetscape project.

Right now, he said they’re separating storm sewers from sanitary sewers to stop storm water and sewage from going to the wrong destinations.

They’re also removing and replacing sidewalks.

Clark said the contractor believes they’re on track to finish by the projected date of 2024, weather permitting.

And they will stop and clear the area for certain major events in Wheeling.

“Basically they’ll pull back as much of the barrels, the cones, the work as possible, clear the streets to allow access to those events,” he noted. “The Christmas parade comes to mind.”

Main and Market streets and 10th and 16th are hard to navigate.

Some businesses are difficult to access, and it all looks chaotic.

“I understand that downtown Wheeling looks bad,” Clark said. “It’s just a fact. I mean, it has for some time now. However, this project is moving. It is working.”

Another project, the sandblasting and painting of the I-470 Bridges over Elm Grove is progressing.

Clark says this project, with a price tag of nearly $4 million, is in a tough spot for traffic control.

He urges drivers to pay attention and be patient.

Clark said it could beat its projected completion date of mid-2024.

Last but not least, the Wheeling Suspension Bridge is on track for a late July completion.

Clark said they continue to replace cables, paint cables and install new lighting.

The biggest question remains: will the historic span ever again accommodate vehicles?

“I have no information right now,” Clark said. “That information has not been told to me. So we are waiting for an answer on that.”