WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

The federal reserve announced the first interest rate hike since 2018.

The idea is to help curtail inflation.

Jason Haswell, managing director of The Monteverde Group, says it’s being bumped up one quarter of a point, and that could happen about six times in the coming months and into next year.

For the average consumer, that will mean a slight rise in the amount of interest you’re paying on money you’ve borrowed.

“Whether it be credit cards that are variable rate, whether it be car loans, mortgages, if you have a loan that’s a variable rate loan right now on your house or your car or a credit card, they will start to move up as the Fed moves that rate up,” Haswell explained. “They hope to try to do this in an orderly way.”

He said even a student loan can be at a variable rate.

If your loan or mortgage is locked in at a fixed rate, it will not be affected, he noted.

So will the interest rate on your savings account go up too?

Haswell says banks will not move that up at the same pace as loan rates.