WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

They’re doing free income tax preparations again this year in the Ohio County Library basement.

VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) from Change Inc. offers help to low income families or elderly individuals free of charge.

Volunteers are still setting up their headquarters, where they’ll be working through April 10.

If you want to get them to do your taxes, just pick up a packet outside the back door of the library and follow the instructions.

It’s being done on a drop-off and pick-up basis, which they say is quick and easy.

“You come, you get your packet, you call to get your appointment and then we will call you to come back,” said Becky Gentle, tax preparer. “This has been streamlined and I think it makes a big difference to a lot of people because before, you used to have to sit here for hours and hours and hours.”

The phone number to call is (304) 232-8985.

On the first morning they opened, they were already flooded with calls.

It’s an extremely popular service, provided by volunteers, many of whom are retired tax preparers or accountants.

Here are the days and times when calls are accepted:

–Monday…..10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

–Tuesday……1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

–Wednesday and Thursday……10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–Friday……..10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–Saturday…..10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also access a packet online at https://VITAocpl.com