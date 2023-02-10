WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling visitors—get ready to be welcomed in a brand new way.

Not only is the Convention and Visitors Bureau set to be built by the suspension bridge, but the new 46-unit Doris on Main is nearing completion across the street.

Named after local businesswoman Doris Ann Ingold Woda, it marks the third new downtown Wheeling building in more than 30 years.

City officials want it to be a new first impression for those driving into town.

Between the Labelle Greene on Wheeling Island and Hobbs Greene in South Wheeling, the company behind its construction is part of what Mayor Glenn Elliott calls a “building boom.”

But the city’s acquisition of the property across from the Doris, and numerous other things that are going on, it’s just an exciting time. People want to live downtown, they want to get back downtown, work downtown, shop, live, et cetera. There’s just a lot of exciting things going on. Thomas Simons, Vice President, Woda Cooper Companies

Lease signing is set to begin in just a couple months, with applications taken at the Boury Lofts on 16th St.

One-bedroom units are expected to be around $1000 per month, with two-person rents around $1300.

Main Street drivers have seen the quick progress on the building, and the construction is already coming to an end.

Simons says an April completion date is still in the works.