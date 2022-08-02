When Bruce Wheeler found himself wanting to start outdoor events in 2001, Heritage Port was the place for the first ever Heritage Music Bluesfest and every second weekend in August, besides 2020, has been dedicated to it ever since.

The Bluesfest features two stages – a main stage with national and international blues talent, as well as a second stage with regional or local performers.

They have people come to Wheeling every year in August from around 24 states in the nation, and are now up to 5 countries, as well.

This is why they have partnered with Roxby Development and have officially booked the entire McLure House Hotel in Downtown Wheeling for the weekend of the Bluesfest.

Producer of this event, Bruce Wheeler, wants everyone to know that blues is what keeps him and many of the attendees going, and it may just keep you going too if you hear it.

“They don’t necessarily think of blues being the roots of rock n’ roll, but it really is. If it weren’t for the blues, there wouldn’t be Rolling Stones. If it weren’t for the blues, there wouldn’t be Eric Clapton and those artists are deeply rooted in blues.” Bruce Wheeler – Producer of the Heritage Music Bluesfest

Tickets are online now at heritagemusicfest.com and will be up for purchase online until the Thursday before the event, but they will have tickets at the main gate on the days of the shows on August 12th, 13th and 14th.