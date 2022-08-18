On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, IC Care, in conjunction with the City of Wheeling will host a street fair geared specifically toward people aged 65 and over at Heritage Port in Downtown Wheeling.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m.

“This event is unlike any other event in the Wheeling area,” said Director of Marketing and

Community Outreach with IC Care, Tate Blanchard. “We, at IC Care, participate in health fairs all

over the Ohio Valley, but many of them lack the elements of fun and engagement for the participants

who take part. That’s why we have decided to host the ‘Sunset Senior Fair’ and we hope the event

will become something we will host on an annual basis,” Blanchard added.

The event will feature vendors who offer services specifically for the older adult population and free games and entertainment for the seniors who decide to come out.

The evening will end with a free concert performed by the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra on The Go Jazz musicians at the main amphitheater at Heritage Port.

In addition to all the entertainment, the “Sunset Senior Fair” will provide attendees the opportunity to connect with a multitude of health entities and learn about various programs they may need to utilize at some point.

The event will also feature a water lantern tribute in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Event participants will be able to purchase 100% biodegradable water lanterns, decorate them, light them, and place them in the Ohio River in support of someone they know who is currently suffering from some form of dementia or suffered from the disorder before passing.

The lanterns will be available for $5 each. All proceeds will be donated to the Upper Ohio Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The “Sunset Senior Fair” has been made possible thanks to IC Care working in conjunction with the City of Wheeling.

The “Sunset Senior Fair” will be an evening of fun, entertainment, and resources all in one beautiful location.