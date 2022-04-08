WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With Easter just over a week away, a “passion play” is being performed this weekend at the Capitol Theatre.

“He’s Alive” celebrates 18 years of live musical theater in Wheeling.

The performance is produced and directed by Heaven Bound Ministries.

The Christian theater production involves more than 250 cast and crew members who bring this Easter production to life on the stage.

We caught up with a young girl and her friend.

Abbie brought her friend, Sarah, who has never seen the show.

I’m really excited to see it because it’s just like how baby Jesus was born and his story and I absolutely love the show. It’s one of my favorite live plays. So cute. Sarah & Abbie

Another performance takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

All of the shows are free and open to the public.