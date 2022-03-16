WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An official with the Wheeling Police Department confirms that there was a high-speed chase from I-70 in Ohio that ended in Wheeling at the 10th Street garage.

Officials say a male and female were stopped on the interstate in Ohio by Ohio law enforcement for domestic violence, but then sped away into West Virginia leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The vehicle entered the 10th Street garage where the male suspect fled from officers. He was soon apprehended.

The female was injured, say officials.

