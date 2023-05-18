WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Wednesday, May 17 a Federal judge dismissed the emergency bankruptcy cases filed by Roxby McLure, LLC. and Roxby Development. This lifted the protection that temporarily stopped legal action against the company from many debt creditors.

The hearing was held via teleconference by Judge David L. Bissett, on Wednesday afternoon in the U.S Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of West Virginia. In the bankruptcy guidelines, Roxby was given a long list of requirements that must be met in order to successfully file for bankruptcy. According to court documents, the main grievance to dismiss the bankruptcy notion is that Roxby failed to maintain insurance on both the McLure Hotel and the Scottish Rite building.

The court documents also state that the Acting United States Trustee, (UST) has been advised that vagrants routinely access the Scottish Rite Cathedral, and that the property is not properly secured.

The United State Bankruptcy Court For The Northern District of West Virginia was to decide whether to change the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, or dismiss the case altogether. It all depended on what is in the best interest of the creators and the estate.

Failure to maintain insurance is not the only grievance the Court has, according to the court documents these other factors are to be considered:

substantial or continuing loss to or diminution of the estate and the absence of a reasonable likelihood of rehabilitation;

gross mismanagement of the estate

failure to maintain appropriate insurance that poses a risk to the estate or to the public;

unauthorized use of cash collateral that is substantially harmful to 1 or more creditors;

failure to comply with an order of the court

unexcused failure to satisfy timely any filing or reporting requirement established by this title or by a rule applicable to a case under this chapter

failure to attend the meeting of creditors convened under section 341(a) or any examination ordered under rule 2004 of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure without good cause shown by the debtor;

failure timely to provide information or attend meetings reasonably requested by the United States trustee (or the bankruptcy administrator, if any);

failure timely to pay taxes owed after the date of the order for relief or to file tax returns due after the date of the order for relief;

failure to file a disclosure statement, or to file or confirm a plan, within the time fixed by this title or by order of the court;

failure to pay any fees or charges required under Chapter 123 of Title 28

The futures of both the McLure Hotel and Scottish Rite Building are to be seen. Stay tuned to 7News for further updates on this developing story.