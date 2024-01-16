WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – An update on the letter sent to Wheeling City Council asking for a suspension on the encampment ban – City council is going forward with the ban set to go into effect January 17th at 5 p.m. despite over 30 organizations asking for council to hold off on and even rescind the ordinance.

It was mentioned by members of council that the ban itself has a section stating that exceptions for approved camping locations may be made at the discretion of the city manager, which he says he would be happy to consider.

Representatives of these homeless outreach service providers spoke at the meeting, one of them being formerly homeless, to emphasize that they feel there are still other options than a ban.

”It’s a two-way street and I’ll carefully consider any comments that come from anybody, but particularly the homeless organizations, because they’re doing their best to try to help the situation as well. But we also, from a city’s perspective, have some issues that we need to address, too. So, we need to figure out a way to compromise and move forward.” Robert Herron – City Manager, City of Wheeling

”I think we all want the same results. We want better treatment for our homeless. We want to get them housing If we can, but housing isn’t for everybody. Having a managed camp by itself is not the sole solution. So, we’re just hoping we can continue this dialog and not have the enforcement start tomorrow.” Dr. William Mercer – Project Hope Physician

On Friday, the ACLU-WV had threatened to sue the city of Wheeling over its treatment of unhoused people and described the city’s camping ban ordinance as legislation that “effectively criminalizes homelessness.”

There are five camps throughout the city with anywhere from 10 to 30 people that will be affected when the notice expires Wednesday at 5 p.m.