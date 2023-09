WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

A Wheeling man is facing battery charges after allegedly punching a city employee earlier this month.

Police say 34-year-old Roland Copney allegedly punched a city employee around 2 p.m. on September 14 in the East Wheeling/Grandview area.



One count of battery was filed in magistrate court against Copney.



Police say he is believed to be situationally homeless.