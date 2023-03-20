WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an Easter Egg hunt with a twist, or should I say, splash.
The 4th annual Hoppin’ & Splashin’ Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Sunday March 26 at the Wheeling YMCA pool.
There will be two sessions: kids ages 6 and under can jump in at 1 p.m., while children between the ages of 7 and 10 will go at 2 p.m.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand and with snacks and drinks for the kids.
All eggs will be placed in the shallow end of the pool.
Parents with children 6 years of age or under, must be in the pool with their kids.
“This is our 4th annual, so we’ve done it before and the kids love it. We even have a little art project for them to do when they visit the Easter Bunny. We’re going to look for the golden egg. There is going to be a few winners. Two winners for the 6 and under and two for the 7 to 10 year olds.”Jill Paul, Aquatic Director, Wheeling YMCA