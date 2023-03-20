WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an Easter Egg hunt with a twist, or should I say, splash.



The 4th annual Hoppin’ & Splashin’ Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Sunday March 26 at the Wheeling YMCA pool.



There will be two sessions: kids ages 6 and under can jump in at 1 p.m., while children between the ages of 7 and 10 will go at 2 p.m.



The Easter Bunny will be on hand and with snacks and drinks for the kids.



All eggs will be placed in the shallow end of the pool.



Parents with children 6 years of age or under, must be in the pool with their kids.