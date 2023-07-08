WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The plaza was packed Saturday as children’s hospital patrons came ready to party.

The Circus Saints and Sinners held their annual fundraiser for their $150,000 pledge to WVU and their new Morgantown medical center.

Musical acts came all the way from Pittsburgh and Cleveland to be a part of the party.

And the food options included donuts, barbecue and the amazing food trucks we’ve come to expect at Wheeling festivals.

WTRF was proud to be the media sponsor for the charitable event.