House partially collapses in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV - The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley until 8 PM this evening. The threshold for a Heat Advisory from the Pittsburgh office is when heat index values (a combination of air temperature and relative humidity) lie between 100-104 degrees.

High Temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s, dew point temperatures will stay in the oppressively muggy category, and relative humidity values will stay greater than 70%.