WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

April is Alcohol Awareness Month.

At Northwood Health Systems, they say Alcohol Use Disorder affects about 10% of the population.

Dr. Steven Corder, the medical director, says there are some general guidelines for defining excessive drinking.

He says for a woman, it’s four or more drinks at a time or eight or more a week.

For a man, it’s five or more drinks at a time or 15 a week.

But he says there are some real-life signs that are just as important, like having blackouts or missing work or family events.

Dr. Corder says even people who are considered moderate or social drinkers are at significantly higher risk for high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, cancer and cognitive or mental health problems.

He says Northwood has a multi-disciplinary approach that involves medication, psychotherapy, and community support resources.