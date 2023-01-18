WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Inn acquisition marks another addition to an already full plate of projects for the Friendly City…including the Streetscape Project, a water main replacement, and the Wheeling Island’s new Gateway Park.

And while drivers may worry about yet another obstacle to avoid…city officials say the planning has been years in the making.

Heritage Foundation Chairman Jay Frey says the location is ideal for introducing visitors to the cultural treasures that lie within Wheeling.

He says a few cluttered sidewalks are a small price to pay for the impression the building will make on I-70 travelers and other out-of-town visitors.

When you come off the interstate, perhaps you’ve never been to Wheeling before, and you walk into an attractive building that is your guidepost for your visit, it’s what should be. Jay Frey, Chairman, Wheeling Heritage Foundation

He points out that right now, the building blocks the Suspension Bridge, the city’s most iconic symbol, when you drive in on Main Street.

The new structure will make both it and our 250-year history more easily visible.