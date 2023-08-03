WHEELING, W.Va. — The Vineyard Church of Wheeling announced in a Facebook post that a group of concerned citizens will be hosting a seminar to help raise awareness on human trafficking.

According to the United Nations, human trafficking is the world’s largest growing criminal enterprise.

Topics to be covered include:

What is human trafficking?

How it manifests in the Ohio Valley region.

What measures are being taken to combat it?

What can be done as a community?

The seminar is scheduled for August 17 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wheeling Park Sonneborn Shelter.