Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway today.

Hundreds of area residents received everything they could need for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner.

Families could choose fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey as people made their way down the assembly line of volunteers and packed their boxes full of what they needed.

Reverend Darrell Cummings says one year they helped more than 800 people.

“We average probably around three or 400 people but whatever we try to help whoever comes in and try to let them know that their community cares about them and God cares about them.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Reverend Cummings say especially after the covid-19 pandemic many people rely on this giveaway to provide their family with a meal on Thanksgiving.

He says he couldn’t be more happy to to those who need it.

“One lady told me that they were going to have Thanksgiving anyway, but it would not have been a Thanksgiving meal just been another meal, but with the turkeys that and the pies and all the things that we’re giving, she said now we’re going to have a real Thanksgiving.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Reverend Cummings says they couldn’t do this event without the volunteers.

“The volunteers are the key here because it’s proving this is the community doing it and not just Pastor Cumming. We have police here, we have firemen here, we have political leaders here, we have attorneys here, teachers here, principles here. They’re taking time out of their schedule so that they can help strangers, that’s what community is all about.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

They had 395 people come to the giveaway!

Reverend Cummings says they are doing another giveaway in Weirton Sunday after morning worship!