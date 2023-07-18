The Kiss of Death Tour including Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment is coming to Wheeling.

The WesBanco Arena announced that Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment will be on tour with special guests Avatar and New Years Day on Saturday, December 2.

Ice Nine Kills mixes horror with metal, hardcore, and punk.

Anthems like “Hip to be Scared,” “Assault & Batteries,” “Take Your Pick,” and “Farewell II Flesh” demonstrate lead singer Spencer Charnas’s fascination with fright, pop culture obsession, and his expertise with inescapably wicked melodic hooks and clever twists of phrase.

Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group’s otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased at WesBancoArena.com, calling 304-233-4470, or visiting the WesBanco Arena Box Office