In a bid to support local restaurants affected by the ongoing Street Scape Project, a dynamic campaign has been launched to encourage community members to dine at featured establishments.
Sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration, participants stand a chance to
win $1,000 in cash.
How does it work? Patrons can enjoy meals at 13 featured restaurants in the heart of Downtown construction. Accumulate stamps by dinning at six or all 13 restaurants and submit your completed ticket to any participating establishment for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000. The lucky winner will be announced on April 1, and rest assured, it’s no joke.
Participating Restaurants:
- Avenue Eats
- DiCarlo’s Pizza
- Elle & Jacks
- Mugshots
- River City
- Tito’s
- The Belgian Waffle Shop
- Vagabond Kitchen
- Taqueria 304
- The Bridge Tavern
- Public Market
- Table 304
- Panda Chinese Kitchen
More information will be announced on Friday.