In a bid to support local restaurants affected by the ongoing Street Scape Project, a dynamic campaign has been launched to encourage community members to dine at featured establishments.

Sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration, participants stand a chance to

win $1,000 in cash.

How does it work? Patrons can enjoy meals at 13 featured restaurants in the heart of Downtown construction. Accumulate stamps by dinning at six or all 13 restaurants and submit your completed ticket to any participating establishment for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000. The lucky winner will be announced on April 1, and rest assured, it’s no joke.

Participating Restaurants:

Avenue Eats

DiCarlo’s Pizza

Elle & Jacks

Mugshots

River City

Tito’s

The Belgian Waffle Shop

Vagabond Kitchen

Taqueria 304

The Bridge Tavern

Public Market

Table 304

Panda Chinese Kitchen

More information will be announced on Friday.