Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Concerned citizens and a United States Attorney joined forces Tuesday night at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wheeling to discuss the fentanyl crisis.

The meeting was hosted by the South Wheeling Preservation Alliance.

Residents were able to share what they’re seeing each day with the people tasked with maintaining public safety. Ihlenfeld says these neighborhood watch meetings are critical to bring local residents, police and other officials together to share information that isn’t always easy to come by.

“These meetings are so important. The intel that you pick up at one of these meetings is something you’re not going to necessarily get sitting at your desk. People aren’t going to necessarily pick up the phone and call you or send an email with this kind of information, and so I would say every time I come to a meeting like this, and I’ve been to plenty of crime watch meetings, I always pick up a piece of information that I didn’t have when I walked in, and that allows me to go back to the office tomorrow morning, and take a look at the information that was provided to me.” William Ihlenfeld, United States Attorney

Ihlenfeld does stress that he isn’t always able to use what he learns, but this collaborative effort is critical to fighting something like the opioid epidemic.