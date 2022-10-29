WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the corner of 14th and Water Streets in Wheeling sits a memorial statue.

It depicts a firefighter holding his helmet with an expression of pain on his face, representing not only the responders the Friendly City has lost, but the painful and difficult things they’re called to witness.

It was with that in mind that city firefighters held their 6th memorial ceremony at the statue.

It’s held every year on October 29th, the day in 1991 that Robert Foster passed away in the line of duty.

His was the last time the department had to grapple with the loss of one of their own, but a plaque lists the names of the nine who passed before him.

We want to learn by what happened to them, so we can prevent things from happening in the future. We hope that that’s the last name that ever ends up on the memorial. Chief James Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

The department spoke about the PTSD that firefighters face and the ways they can get help.

The names of the fallen firefighters were read before a bell rang out and ‘Amazing Grace’ was played in their honor.