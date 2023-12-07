WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – In Wheeling Magazine has officially published their Winter 2023 issue and with an important topic: Adoption.

David Allinder, owner of In Wheeling Magazine, says he was inspired by a friend who told him how many misconceptions there are about adoption.

Allinder says common misconceptions with adoption occur with both private and fostering.

He says, people think private adoption is expensive and fostering to adopt only means they’ll be fostering a teenager. Allinder says, private adoption is not nearly as expensive as people think it is. Additionally, there are many babies and young children in the foster to adopt program that need loving homes.

A particular article in the magazine discusses the need for child advocates provided through CASA.

Allinder says CASA has 30 advocates but needs at least another 60 more to ensure every child has an advocate.

The magazine has several articles, discussing fostering to adopt, private adoption and the psychology of adoption.

There are also excerpts from people in our community who are adopted or have adopted children.

“Adoption is not as difficult as you might think. It certainly has its challenges and its difficulties, but we have people here to help with that. All of these organizations work very hard to make it go well.” David Allinder | Owner, In Wheeling Magazine

The main goal around this issue is to raise awareness around adoption and the beauty it represents for many families in our community.

“The rewards, especially according to the families who have been interviewed in these articles, are far beyond any of the difficulties. All of them say this was the best possible thing for them.” David Allinder | Owner, In Wheeling Magazine

In Wheeling Magazine publishes articles written by and telling the stories of local community members.

If you’re interested in finding a copy of the Winter 2023 issue of In Wheeling, visit their website for a full list of retailers.