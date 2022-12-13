WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The winter issue of IN Wheeling Magazine focuses on Wheeling’s iconic events.

It also highlights the people who work to make them happen.

It starts with the Oglebay Festival of Lights and goes on to include everything from the Viennese Ball to the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff. It covers the Italian Festival as well as Oglebayfest, the 4th of July symphony concert on the waterfront, and more.

“Within cultural festivals, we have the Blues Festival, we have the Celtic Festivals, so those are things that celebrate certain elements of our culture, the Antique Show that brings all of our homes full of culture onto display for sale and to be shared with others and then we had the food festivals.” David Allinder, IN Wheeling Magazine Publisher

There’s an article by Wheeling CVB Executive Director Frank O’Brien about the economic impact of these events.



He says for every 50,000 people who attend, it generates three to five million dollars in spending.



IN Wheeling magazine is available at the service desk of your area Kroger.



It even contains a QR code to scan, that lists all of Wheeling’s events and sends them to your calendar.