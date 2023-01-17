WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger.

After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn.

The controversial hotel is going to be erased from the landscape and replaced with something completely different.

The Wheeling Inn, at 949 Main Street, will be torn down.

The property, next to the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, has been purchased by the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau for $1,700,000.

They plan to build a new CVB Visitors Center on the site.

Officials say they can create a beautiful entry to the downtown area from the eastbound and westbound exits of I-70.

They say visibility from the Interstate makes it a perfect place for an eye-catching experience for visitors.

More details are expected Wednesday when officials will make a formal announcement.

The Wheeling Inn was shut down last year and declared a public nuisance.

Wheeling Police said drug dealing and drug overdoses made it an unsafe area.