WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — While Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor, his ideas transcended religions.

And Wheeling’s faithful proved that Sunday night when they gathered for an interfaith worship service in his honor.

The Wayman A.M.E. Church on Eoff Street hosted Bishop Mark Brennan, Bishop Darrell Cummings, Rabbi Joshua Lief and other leaders as part of the city’s 2024 celebrations.

Bible readings, prayers and songs reinforced the relevance of the reverend’s message more than half a century after his passing.

The service ended with “We Shall Overcome,” the same song sung by the crowd at the 1963 March on Washington.