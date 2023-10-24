WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Progress on the new fire department headquarters in Wheeling has been brought to a major standstill.

City Manager Bob Herron says the general contracting company “And” Build got themselves into a bind and are now having issues with the subcontractors.

He says it’s not an issue regarding the quality of work but an “internal financial matter.”

“The city pays its progress payments to the general contractor on time. There are release liens that need to be filed. There’s various paperwork that subs [subcontractors] have to file so that they’re paid. And the general contractor has had some issues with that, and they are in the process of working those out.” Bob Herron | Wheeling City Manager

Herron says the situation is “disappointing”, but officials feel confident the issues will be resolved within the next week.