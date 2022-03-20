WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Wheeling Police released a statement that they are investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of South Huron Street on Wheeling Island just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

1 dead in Wheeling Island shooting Saturday

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the shooting happened in front of Smoker Friendly’s on South Huron Street just before 7:30 pm.

A male victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital where he later died.

WPD detectives are currently interviewing an individual involved in the incident.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.