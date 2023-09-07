WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a piece of history – the home of the creation of cannon balls for the Civil War and parts of the Suspension Bridge.

On Thursday, the Centre Foundry in Warwood announced plans to shut down its operations in Wheeling and eliminate 37 jobs.

”I just became the oldest guy there seniority wise, and I only got to be the senior guy for three weeks. So, you know, it’s a little heartbreaking. I walked around the other day and it’s a tearjerker. You know, my life was there. It was 30 years.” Brad Kent – Financial Secretary, USW 4842

The United Steelworkers condemned Centre Foundry management saying that workers signed a contract extension on August 30, and Centre Foundry ceased production the very next day.

”We thought we were doing really well. Things were going great. I mean, you know, we knew things were slow, but we had no idea they had any intention of selling it. I mean, they didn’t give any of those guys a heads up, me or any of the union guys just came in. You know, one day we signed a contract extension, the next day we’re closed.” Tom Hoffman – Recording Secretary, USW 4842

The morning of August 31, the Union Steelworkers presented a proposal that they felt excited to share.

”We were going to walk in that morning and just think that, you know, things were going to go good. We had a really good sense and then we walked in there and he wasn’t there 5 minutes and told us, you know, time to move on now.” Brad Kent – Financial Secretary, USW 4842

They say their main concern now is making sure that the employees get proper compensation after not receiving 90 days notice before emptying the furnace.

”The owner of the company. I’m hoping he takes care of all the loyal employees. Wherever you go now, you’re going to start at the bottom, you know, or as my friend here was first in seniority, I’m fourth. So now I have to start to bottom with, you know, no vacation time, no personal days. But I’ll survive. I’ll survive.” Tom Hoffman – Recording Secretary, USW 4842

