OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Great food, live music, games, vendors, you name it!



There is something for everyone as the Elm Grove Business Association celebrates their second annual Fall Fest.



It will take place this Saturday at the Osiris Shriners Temple.



The event goes from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will feature more than 40 vendors.



There will also be live bands playing throughout the day, inflatables and a wide range of games for kids.



Association members are inviting everyone to come out for a day of family fun, with a chance to see exactly what Elm Grove has to offer.

“The reason that we do this event is so that we can draw more traffic over to Elm Grove. I feel like in Elm Grove we have a lot to offer and so many businesses. This is just a good way to show off our community and everything we have to offer.” Kristy Ferguson, Elm Grove Business Association

Officials say they hope to build on last year’s event, which drew around 3,000 people.