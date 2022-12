WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

It was a festive night filled with music at the First Presbyterian Church in Wheeling Thursday.

Rachel Lampert and Badyn Woodford teamed up to bring a one-of-a-kind piano and organ concert to life called “Ivories of Christmas.”

To add to the fun of music, they were also accepting food donations to benefit the St. Matthew’s Food Pantry.



Following the concert, there were refreshments and a meet-and-greet with the performers.