Get ready to sing some of the biggest hits in Rock & Roll when Jefferson Starship comes to The Capitol Theater this March.

Jefferson Starship will be lighting up Wheeling on March 5 with such hits as “Miracles”, “Somebody to Love”, “White Rabbit”, and “We Built This City.”

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here

Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles.