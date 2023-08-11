The Capitol Theatre and JS Touring, announced today that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the Capitol Theatre stage in Wheeling, West Virginia on Friday, November 17, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18, at 10am.

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Capitol Theatre stage in Wheeling, West Virginia, to perform his newest stand-up routine on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10am Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the

best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Tickets are available for purchase at CapitolTheatreWheeling.com, by phone at 304-233-7000 orat the WesBanco Arena Box Office.

Tickets start at $50.