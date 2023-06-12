WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Juneteenth is coming up on Monday, and the city of Wheeling has a whole weekend of family fun events planned.

This will be Wheeling’s 4th Juneteenth Celebration, a day that became a federal holiday back in 2021 to commemorate the end of slavery.

The weekend of fun begins on Friday and will run through Sunday. Some events are free, and others have a low cost.

Starting on Friday, The Underground Railroad Museum is hosting its first fundraising event at River City here in Wheeling.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will include ‘A Taste of Africa,’ art exhibit, presentation, and historical re-enactment. Tickets for this event are $25.

An empowerment fair is scheduled for Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 at The Plaza on market to provide people with resources regarding health care, education and employment.

“What I would love to stress is that it is for everyone. I think a lot of folks get the idea that this celebration is a black only thing, and it’s just for black folks. But it’s not that. It’s one of these events that needs to grow and show just how inclusive a community can be. And we want everyone to be there.” Ron Scott Jr. | Cultural Diversity & Community Outreach Director, YWCA

On Sunday, there is a black cinema screening of The Five Heartbeats at Towngate Theatre. Admission is five dollars or free if you come dressed as a character from the movie or from the 1950s time period.

And the Juneteenth Ceremony and Celebration is Monday, June 19 at The Plaza on Market Street starting at 6 p.m.

For a full look at each event, head on over to the Wheeling’s Juneteenth website.