OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands have been granting the wishes of local businesses for years now.
Wednesday night, they highlighted four local black-owned businesses from Wheeling which were front and center. Each had very different business models, but all of them competed for the $6,070 prize.
The winner is Rica Dabney, the owner of Just Me & More Salon on Market Street.
She plans on using the money to replace the steps into her salon with something more accessible to her disabled guests.
