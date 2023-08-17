WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Apprehension, tracking, detecting narcotics…and playing.

Cpl. Ryan Moore says that’s a day in the life of Virgil, who joins the Wheeling Police force with a young dog’s energy and a seasoned vet’s focus.

Coming from Muskingum County, Ohio, he’s named after Virgil Earp, the famous Wild West lawman who led the OK Corral shootout.

He’s been trained to find meth, heroin and cocaine, and follow the path of a suspect who runs from law enforcement.

Cpl. Moore says after three months together, their lives are beginning to revolve around each other.

“Virgil has a ton of personality and he’s hilarious, but he’s also very loving. He’s a great dog. He knows when it’s time to time to do work and when it’s time to play. When he gets his collars on, he knows that there’s no more playing around, but everything he does and why he does it is a game to him.” Cpl. Ryan Moore, Virgil’s handler

Virgil joins as a replacement for Zero, an older K9 who is beginning to be phased out.

He’ll be working with Jericho, also trained in narcotics, and Ozzy, who can detect explosives.

So far he’s already been exposed to scenarios to find illegal drugs, as well as learning verbal commands and ways to do his job safely.

The department hopes he’ll be a helping paw to the city for the next eight years or so.