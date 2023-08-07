The smooth jazz saxophonist, Kenny G, will be coming to Wheeling for his Miracles Holiday and Hits 2023 Tour.

Kenny G will be at the Capitol Theater on December 7 at 7:30 pm.

The event promises to be an event filled with festive spirit and contemporary classics.

Presale for the event starts at 10am on August 9 with the password SAX.

Tickets go on sale for the public on August 11 at 10am.

Kenny G is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with global sales totaling more than 75 million records

Tickets can be purchased here.