WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) After 175 years Kepner Funeral Homes is moving out of their downtown building.

They are moving to their Elm Grove location on 166 Kruger Street.

Kepner is combining the campuses with their entire staff, which is something Manager Partner, Ashley Kepner Ferns says they have been wanting to do for a long time.

Their pet component, Renpek Pet Services, will also be in Elm Grove.

She says there is a lot of history and family ties to the building but the timing was right for the Funeral Home move.

“Kepner’s has been looking for an opportunity to unite our staff into one central location and better serve our families and our Elm Grove campus actually is better equipped to serve more families and our downtown families have started to notice this. So we’re very excited for the opportunity to all be together and to utilize our three beautiful locations.” Ashley Kepner Ferns – Managing Partner, Kepner Funeral Homes

Their three locations are now Elm Grove, Warwood, and Woodsdale, since their South Wheeling location was flooded and was sold.

The Downtown buildings have been sold but the identity of the buyer is not yet being disclosed.

They will officially be in their new offices on June 19th.