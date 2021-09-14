Large clinic site being prepared in Ohio County for rollout of the COVID booster program later in September

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Every day, someone walks into the Ohio County Health Department, saying, “I’d like my third dose now.” Administrator Howard Gamble says third doses are indeed available now, but booster shots won’t be rolled out until later this month.



Here’s the difference:



Third doses are only for people who are severely immune-compromised, such as people taking cancer treatments, living with an organ transplant or HIV.



They can get their third dose now, on a walk-in basis, at the health department.



But booster shots will be for a much larger segment of the population, and they’ll need a bigger place to administer those.



Gamble says they’re preparing a storefront at The Highlands, about five doors down from the former Michael’s site, which served as their vaccination center earlier this year but is no longer available.



The new site is the former Justice store, next to Jim Frio & Associates Auctioneers.

Gamble says the protocols for the booster shots will be rolled out later this month, and when they are, they’ll be ready.



“We’ll be working with a lot of people, so we’ll have a large space with plenty of parking,” he said.



It is still unclear what “family” or brand of booster vaccine will be offered.



Gamble says at this time, it’s believed that the best advice is to get the same type you received initially, whether Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.



But he says that could be subject to change, when the official protocols are released.



It’s also unclear as to whether booster shots are recommended at six months or eight months past your last dose.



He says for now, stay tuned and those questions will soon be answered.



And then you’ll have a place—set up and sanitized—to receive your booster.