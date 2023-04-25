WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department teamed up with the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce to show their leadership class what it’s like to be a firefighter.

Leadership Wheeling is a 14-week class where students can expand their leadership potential, network with other professionals in the community, and learn about the different sectors of Wheeling.

Tuesday, they were at the Wheeling Fire Department’s training facility on Wheeling Island going through different activities like forcible entry, going up in the ladder truck, and auto extracation.

”It’s just to give them an idea of some of the things that we do on a day to day, let them be familiar with our tools that we use, you know, operating in the environments we have here where you can’t see in smokey environments.” Dave Harmon – Assistant Chief, Wheeling Fire Department

Leadership Wheeling classes have been happening every Tuesday since January, and they will continue until their graduation in early May.