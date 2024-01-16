WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Leadership Wheeling is welcoming a brand new class for 2024.

Applicants were chosen from a wide variety of industries across the Valley who have demonstrated an interest or experience in leadership, and an ambition to engage in the community.



Mike Howard of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce says that the program this year “represents a significant change from past years’ classes with the partnership of LaunchPoint Leadership Group and Ronna-Renee Jackson.”



This year’s Leadership Wheeling class has 26 members.