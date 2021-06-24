Leadership Wheeling visits 7News

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News was pleased to welcome a special group of visitors on Thursday.

The Leadership Wheeling Program stopped by the studio to learn more about what this television station provides to our community.

The group is associated with the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce and is made up of up of professionals representing different business sectors in the area.

Representative have been taking part in a number of different community activities.

During their visit they took a tour of our station and met 7News Anchor Kathryn Ghion and Meteorologist Zach Petey