WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — School may be out for summer, but there’s still a lot of learning and fun going on.

The North Wheeling Community Youth Center is currently holding its summer program.

It implements a three-day plan for the kids. Day one includes STEM work with various science and math activities, another day encourages the kids to be physically active for different activities and the last day helps the kids learn some type of skill like gardening or cooking.

The program also includes various trips around the community to allow the kids to start building relationships within the area that they are growing up in.

”It is an opportunity for the kids to be able to go out into the community in spaces that they normally wouldn’t get to go to. Like we just went to Oglebay Park and to the pool. We’re going to go to Clay Works later this summer, and it just allows our students to become creative and hopefully become members of the active community when they get older by making those connections while they’re younger.” Hunter Knight – Assistant Coordinator at North Wheeling Community Youth Center

Knight said her favorite part of working with the kids is being able to see the excitement on their faces each day and watching them smile.