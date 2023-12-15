WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The Life Hub Winter Shelter for the homeless opened for the season Friday night at the organization’s new facility at the former First English Lutheran Church on 16th Street.

It continues the work of the Winter Freeze Shelter, but with future plans to build out and become a year-round shelter with a wide range of resources for the homeless.

Right now, beds are assembled, blankets and pillows are in place and they’re ready to offer the homeless a safe, warm place to spend the night.

Forty beds are set up in two rooms, there are 20 paid staff members, and there will be supervision throughout the night

“Anybody who’s unhoused, we allow. If they do have housing and they just stop in to get warm, we can let them come in and warm up downstairs. But just primarily for anybody who’s unhoused. We can’t cook food. We don’t. We don’t cook food meals. But, like, there are snacks, coffee. We have plenty of coats, sweaters, toboggans, all that type of stuff. Hand warmers. I’m just excited and happy that it’s finally open. It’s getting cold. The main priority here is to keep people alive during these months, so I’m happy to see faces come in, you know.” Ryan Ewing, Staff Member, Life Hub Winter Freeze Shelter

The Life Hub Winter Shelter will be open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and all are welcome.