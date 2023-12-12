WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The Life Hub Winter Shelter will open Friday for the season at the organization’s new facility, at the former First English Lutheran Church on 16th Street.



It continues the work of the Winter Freeze Shelter, but with future plans to build out and become a year-round shelter with a wide range of resources for the homeless.



Right now, beds are assembled, blankets and pillows are in place and they’re ready to offer the homeless a safe, warm place to spend the night.

Getting out of the cold is not just for comfort.

“I know last year we had a person who you know just from trying to get to the Soup Kitchen got frostbite using his wheelchair so bad they had to be transported to the West Penn Burn Center.” Dr. William Mercer

Physician, Project HOPE

Forty beds are set up in two rooms, one for men, one for women. While that’s slightly fewer beds than in the past, no one will be out in the cold.

“But we also have a gathering space which is downstairs on the first floor which can accommodate if we have overflow.” Melissa Adams

Wheeling Homeless Liaison

There will be snacks but not meals, since meals are served just a few steps away.

“We do not duplicate services so with having the option to be able to go to the Soup Kitchen or to Catholic Charities for their breakfast or lunch or for their dinner.” Melissa Adams

Wheeling Homeless Liaison

No one is excluded, even those in active addiction.



But there’s one rule

“The one ironclad rule we have is that we can not tolerate any violence.” John Moses

Life Hub Winter Shelter Director

There are 20 paid staff members and there will be supervision throughout

the night. As the Life Hub’s plans progress to a full-time shelter, they say it will be a great help to many people whose health and welfare is in danger year-round.

“And if you have diabetes or COPD or congestive heart failure, it makes it really rough. And we do have people homeless in their 80s.” Dr. William Mercer

Physician, Project HOPE

The Life Hub Winter Shelter will be open 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., and all are welcome.