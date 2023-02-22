WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Business professionals here in Wheeling had the opportunity to take part in a first of its kind leadership event Wednesday.
Over one hundred people showed up at the Wheeling Island Hotel and Casino for the Live 2 Lead conference.
It was a leadership development program intended to give those in attendance new perspectives that can be applied to their everyday life, as well as their business life.
There were several speakers as well as a local panel on leadership development. The event was hosted by The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.
“In this post-covid era where there is still a lot of uncertainty, there is a lot of fear or a lot of doubt a lot of apprehensiveness about moving ahead. This is encouraging people to take the steps to lead their community into the future so I think this will affect a lot of people the right way.”Mike McCormick, Event Host
“As the area hopefully begins to grow, more businesses come to town and people move in we want to be able to, at the chamber, to offer educational classes that help people grow, help businesses grow.”Mike Howard, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce