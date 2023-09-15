Wheeling Police have criminally charged a man in relation to a single-vehicle crash that killed another person in July.

After receiving a toxicology report and further investigation, Cory Joseph Sipos, 18 of Wheeling is charged with one felony count of DUI causing death.



The crash occurred along Bethany Pike in the early morning hours of July 18, killing a 17-year-old male passenger. Sipos was the driver of the car.



Sipos was arraigned this morning in front of an Ohio County magistrate and was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.